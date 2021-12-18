James Lynn Swafford, 65, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, at a Chattanooga hospital. He was born in Athens on Oct. 13, 1956. Lynn was of the Church of God faith and a member of Englewood Church of God, where he loved working in the nursery. He was an avid fisherman, gamer, enjoyed poking fun at the waitresses of The Gondolier Restaurant, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jimmie Cook Swafford; and several aunts and uncles. Lynn leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 43 years, Jean Key Swafford; one son, Caleb Swafford and his wife, Ashley; one grandson who was the light of his life, Grayson Swafford; his father, Bill Swafford and wife, Ruby, Allen Martin, Donna Casteel and many other beloved cousins, numerous other family members, church family and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday night, Dec. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation at 6 p.m. on Saturday night with the Rev. Scott Cardin and special friend Tom Quinn officiating. The interment and committal service will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. in Cochran Cemetery in Englewood with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Lynn and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
