Ruby Alice Vaughn
Crittenden, 89, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Ruby was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Garland and Alice McCracken Vaughn. She was also preceded by her former husband, J.R. Crittenden; a son, Jimmie Crittenden; sister, Dean Crisp; and grandsons, Ricky and Jason Curtis. Ruby was of the Baptist faith and a former employee of Steel City. Later, she served as a hotel clerk. Survivors include daughters, Ingrid Gann and husband, Mike, of Athens, and Joy Curtis and husband, Gary, of Riceville; sister, Bonnie Swafford; brothers, Leuty Vaughn and wife, Pearline, Lowell Vaughn and wife, Betty, Jimmy Vaughn and wife, Marilyn, and Curtis Vaughn and wife, Norma; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Ruby had wonderful caregivers, Wilma Murr of Athens, and Kathy Mayes of Decatur. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. A private graveside service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Ruby Alice Vaughn Crittenden.
