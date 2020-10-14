Jerry Diane Nunley, 79, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born in Etowah on Jan. 19, 1941, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mattie Beasley. She was of the Christian faith. Jerry was a very talented seamstress and floral designer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jackie Nunley; one son, Randy Nunley; six sisters, Eva Goodman, Dorothy Webb, Emma Sue Sadler, Anna Lou Reynolds, Georgia Woody and Elsie Tallent; and four brothers, Ed Beasley, Grady Beasley, D.C. Beasley and J.B. Beasley. Jerry leaves behind to cherish her memory one son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Judy Nunley; one granddaughter, Jasmine Nunley; one sister, Shirley Dodson; several nieces and nephews; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A celebration of her life is planned for Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. in the Athens hapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street, with the Rev. Amos Watson officiating. A eulogy will be given by her granddaughter, Jasmine. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time. The interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens with Mark Gilreath, Jeremy Dyke, Raymond Brewer, Tony Hall, Jimmy Dodson and Lawson Green serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Jerry and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
