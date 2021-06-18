Janice Margina Goforth, 52, of Madisonville passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Janice was a native and longtime resident of Riceville and, in her later years, resided in Madisonville. She was the daughter of the late Herschel and Regina “Jean” Wright Goforth. She was also preceded in death by aunts, Sue Davis, Hazel Hiefner and Marie Johnston; and uncle, Roy Wright. Janice was of the Baptist faith and worked as a business manager in the hotel industry. Janice is survived by daughter, Brianna Regina Irvin and fiancé, Alex Michael Stein, of Cleveland; son, Garrett Herschel “Blake” Goforth of Riceville; nephews, Chuck Goforth and Butch Goforth; uncles Floyd Wright, Loys Wright and Clarence Wright; and several cousins. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with Brother Mitchell Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Short Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Blake Goforth, Alex Stein, Patrick Appleby, Zachary Harris, and Dustin Atchley. The family requests that masks be worn during the services. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Janice Margina Goforth.
