Johnny Black, 79, of Etowah was called to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Johnny was a long time elder of Englewood Christian Church who greatly loved his family. He was known for his infectious smile and he will be missed by all. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army/Air Force and served as a Mason and Shriner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Brush and Essie Faye Black; son, Mark Black; granddaughter, Natasha Sue Black; and sister, Barbara Jean Treadway. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Nannie Sue Simpson Black; daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Scott Roudebush; son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Rhonda Black; daughter-in-law, Kathy Black; grandchildren, Keith and Andrea Hampton, Kassie Sue Mitchell, Hattie Black, Kaid Black, and Monica and Tommy Robinson; great-grandchildren, Karma, Kobe, Kyra Hampton, Sawyer Crager and Millie Black; sister-in-law, Edith Simpson Adams; brother-in-law, E.T. Lee; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Englewood Christian Church, located at 308 Englewood Avenue in Englewood, with Minister David Lewis and Minister Carl Roudebush officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at McMinn Memory Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 28, for the 10 a.m. committal service. Nick Black, Kaid Black, Tommy Robison, Scott Roudebush, John Hale and Steve Self will serve as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joe Meeks, Clint Davidson, Kenny Melton, Jack Walker, Lee McCamis and Mike Scarbrough. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
