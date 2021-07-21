Jeremy A. Biggs, 47, of Athens passed away in Knoxville on July 12, 2021. Jeremy was born in Evansville, Ind., on Dec. 12, 1973. He attended Castle High School and Western Kentucky University, where he played football. Jeremy married Janette, and together they had three sons, Nick, 28; Dillon, 28; and Dain, 20. He worked at Tennessee Wesleyan University as the Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coach. He was founder and CEO of Crow Mountain Arms, and co-founder and CEO of Native American Educational Resources. Jeremy enjoyed historical reenacting, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Jeremy is survived by his wife, Janette; his three sons, Nick, Dillon, and Dain; his mother, Cheryl; and his brothers, Steve and Bob. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald. Memorial services will be held at Companion Funeral Home in Athens on Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share a personal memory of Jeremy or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.