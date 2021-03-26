AT Gillahan of Athens, originally from Danville, and formerly from Salem, Mich., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Hastings, Mich. AT was 104 years young, a former First Sergeant in the United States Army, and a World War II Pacific Theater veteran. AT was a lifetime member of the Athens VFW Post 5146 and a member of the Hiwassee Post for the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a pilot who loved flying and last piloted an open cockpit biplane at age 90. AT was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, as well as brother, uncle, and cousin, who never met a stranger and was a dynamic storyteller. AT was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris May Gillahan; and a beloved son, Michael Thomas Gillahan. He is survived by one son, John and wife Sheryl Gillahan; two daughters, Kathleen and husband Pete Yeager, and Geana and husband Mitch Leslie; and an incredibly special daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Gillahan. AT was also survived by special nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many others who loved and cherished him. All services and visitation will be held at Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens, and the arrangements are as follows: Receiving of friends, Friday, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Receiving of friends, Saturday, March 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service, Saturday at 11 a.m., with a short graveside service with full military honors immediately after. A celebration of life in honor of AT Gillahan will be held at Athens VFW Post 5146 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of AT Gillahan.
