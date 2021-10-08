Andrea Yvette Mooney, 52, passed Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. She was a member of Harwell Chapel AME Zion Methodist Church, and gave her life to Christ at a young age, and was on the usher board. She was a graduate of the Class of 1987 at McMinn Central High School, where she played basketball and was in the band. Andrea enjoyed cooking and eating. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Nakeisha Mooney, and son, Joseph Mooney; grandchildren, Jaylynn, Zaiden, and Le’Andrea Mooney; fiancé, Richard Smith; parents, John and Anna Mooney and French and Betty Jarrett; devoted sisters, Melissa and Greg Clark, Leticia and Eddie Bryan, Patricia Mooney, and Darlene Jarrett; one brother, Derrick Jones, all of Etowah; special aunt, Christine Lowary; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Tijunna Lowary, Torri Ervin, Barbie Knox, and Camelia Holmes. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Hobert Brabson officiating. There will be a walk-through visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.