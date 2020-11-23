Nella “Ann” Hollandsworth Morris Fenton, 2/24/1938 – 11/15/2020. Ann, who loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren, departed her loving family on Nov. 15, 2020, at home. She was a resident of Athens. She was an RN that loved being able to help people. She created a juvenile ward at Weston State Hospital to help rehabilitate the adolescents that were there, as well as running a geriatric ward. She enjoyed working in the emergency room and as a Director of Nurses at Etowah Health Care when it first opened. Ann was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., to P.G. and Ruby Hollandsworth. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, P.G. and Ruby Hollandsworth; her brothers, John Hollandsworth and David Hollandsworth; and her son, Robert Morris. Ann is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ralph Fenton of Athens; sister, Rebecca Day of Houston, Texas; her brother, Roger Hollandsworth of Barnesville, Ga.; sister, Donna Williamson of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter, Jeanne Fealy of Hilliard, Ohio; her son, Bill Morris of Athens, and daughter, Janette Cook of Riceville; stepson, Adrian Fenton of Wexford, Pa.; stepdaughter, Lorraine Fenton of Pittsburgh, Pa.; stepdaughter, Alison Smith of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Vanessa Sounthonevichith of Smyrna; an abundance of grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. “God’s Love” by Michele Meleen:
God’s hands reached far
to touch His child
softly, gently
they two will beguile.
In the Kingdom of God
peace fills the air
happy and tranquil
I know she is there.
God’s hands reach far
to touch your heart
softly, gently
you are no longer apart.
Share a personal memory of Nella or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to assist the Fenton family with these arrangements.
