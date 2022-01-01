Bobbie Jean Smith, 86, a resident of Riceville, Tenn. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in a local hospital. She was born in Sweetwater, Tenn. on Sept. 25, 1935 a daughter of the late Homer and Hazel Burnette. She was of the Baptist faith. Bobbie enjoyed sewing, reading and caring for her dogs, whom she loved very much. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Thurlow Smith; two sons, Billy Webster and Ronnie Webster; one brother, J.W. Burnette; and one granddaughter, Samantha Webster. Bobbie leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons, James Allen Webster of Englewood, Mike Webster and Randy Webster both of Riceville; one daughter, Janice Freeman of Englewood; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous other extended family members; and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. until noon in the Athens chapel of Companion Funeral Home located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, Tenn. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at noon with the Rev. John Williams officiating. Share a memory of Bobbie and/or personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
