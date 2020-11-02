Blana Sue Yarbrough
Wilson, 81, of Athens passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Clarence Hubert Yarbrough Sr. and Emma Sue Boyd Yarbrough, and was preceded in death by brother, Clarence Yarbrough Jr.; and sister, Nancy Yarbrough. She was a member, organist for over 50 years and active with the WMU at North Athens Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, J.B. Wilson of Athens; two daughters and son-in-law, Julie and Eddie Hubbard of Athens, and Sassine and Stacy Ghazi of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, Phil Wilson of Athens; five grandchildren, Kelsey Monroe, Emma Ghazi, Eliie Ghazi, Brett Hubbard, and Kendell Hubbard; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at McMinn Memory Gardens with Dr. Bob Kerr officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Blana-Wilson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
