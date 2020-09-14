Almeda Williams, 82, passed on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at a local Athens health care facility. She was a member of Mt. Olive A.M.E. Zion Church in Etowah, where she served on the usher board. She retired as a CNA worker from Woods Memorial Hospital in Etowah, and besides her work, she poured herself into loving and taking care of her family, especially by cooking for them. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Georgia Jackson; sister, Dorothy Jackson; devoted sister-in-law, Virginia Jackson; and husband, Ernest Williams. She leaves to mourn her passing son, James Williams and Katherine McCroskey of Etowah; daughters, Dorothy (Anthony) Brown of Athens, Shannon Williams of Etowah, and Rhenda Williams and Chris Cochran of Englewood; grandchildren, Brandon and Mindy Brown of Knoxville, Adam Brown of Charlotte, N.C., Beau and Taylor Brown of Athens, Lincoln Williams of Etowah, Joshua Williams of Etowah, Dillion and Skye Williams of Athens, Logan Williams of Etowah, and Amyia Scudder of Athens; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Weston Brown of Knoxville, Jacari Williams of Nashville, Audrey Brown and Dominque Brown of Athens, Jyran, Kingston, and Keylon Williams of Athens, and Sophia Barrow of Ohio; brothers, Kenneth (Loreane) Jackson of Etowah, and James Jackson of Cleveland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Home going services were Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson officiating. There was a walk-through visitation from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed the service in New Zion Cemetery in Etowah. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
