Jack Albert Anderson, a retired engineer of BellSouth and resident of Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 74 from complications of pneumonia. Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson; his children, Tina Brown of Doyle, Tonya Delashmit of Jacksonville, Fla., Matt Delashmit of Englewood, and Carrie Arden of Philadelphia; and his grandchildren, Chelsie and Caden Delashmit of Englewood, Morgan Shavers, Elijah Shavers, Marley Shavers and Marie Arden of Philadelphia, and Michael Brown of Doyle. There are no funeral arrangements. A private family memorial and cremation was Jack’s wish. Share a personal memory of Jack or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
