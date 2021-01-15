Norma Helen Nance, 80, of Murfreesboro passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Mercy Love County Medical in Marietta, Okla. She was born Sept. 20, 1940 in Chesterfield, N.Y., the daughter of Lawrence Leonard and Margaret Emma Blaise. Norma grew up in New York. She worked as a yarn twister for Shaw Industries for 23 years. Norma married the love of her life, John Danel “JP” Nance, on Jan. 16, 1963. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2016. Norma enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and through her travels, she made many friends. She was a very friendly person who never met a stranger. Norma was affectionately known and loved as “Grandma” by many. Many things brought her joy and happiness, but the one thing she loved the most was spending time with her family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Gordon; and a great-granddaughter, Josslynn Joyner. Norma is survived by her children, Juanita Fussell and husband, Bill, of Marietta, Okla., Ray Nance and wife, Jessica, of Murfreesboro, and Debbie Clark and husband, Chris, of Soddy Daisy; grandkids, Nicole Brawner, Justin Goss, Kayla Clark, Jameson Nance, Bradley Fussell, and Aaron Vondrak; great-grandkids, Lucas and Xander Joyner, Jaxon Brawner, Ethan, James, and Layla Goss, and Ashton Hill; siblings, Ernie Blaise and wife, Eleanor, of New York, Sherwood Blaise and wife, Brenda, of Florida, Doris Sullivan of New York, Sally Scharabok of Oklahoma, Patricia Blaise of Florida, Alvin Blaise and wife, Stephanie, of Canada, and Kenny Mousseau and wife, Martine, of New York; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has been entrusted to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marietta, Okla. Sign the online guest book at wattsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.