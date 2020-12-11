Wilma Jean Poteet White, 90, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her residence. Jean was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and the daughter of the late Tom and Susie Stafford Poteet. She was preceded by her husband, Bill S. White; sons, Bill Q. White and Thomas “Tommy” Edward White; and several brothers and sisters. Jean was an avid U.T Volunteers fan and also enjoyed painting. Survivors include daughters, Teania Fennell of Athens, and Deborah Davis of Athens; granddaughter, Diana French; grandsons, Travis Davis, Marc Davis and Jessie Fennell; and great-grandchildren, Sky French and Trevor French. Funeral services will be at 2 p..m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Graveside services will follow at McMinn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Travis Davis, Marc Davis, Sky French, Russell Sharp, Paul Meeks and Kenneth Keaton. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Wilma Jean Poteet White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.