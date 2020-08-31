Curtis Blaine Bitner, 80, of Athens passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Spring City Care and Rehabilitation. Curtis was a native of Greene County and the son of the late Moody and Eudema Bitner of the Horse Creek-Pleasant Hill community in Chuckey. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Margaret Broyles Bitner: two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Diana Bitner of Greensboro, N.C., and Stephen and Paulette Bitner of Spring City; three grandchildren, Jennifer Bitner of Charlotte, N.C., Amy (Russell) Moss, of Elgin, S.C., and John Bitner of Chapel Hill, N.C.; and several cousins and special friends. Curtis graduated from Chuckey High School in 1957 and Steed College in Johnson City with a B.S. degree in accounting on June 2, 1961. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1962-1967. His first years of employment were with Raytheon, Bristol; Shaffer Corp., Gallatin; and Metals Engineering, Greeneville. In November 1970, Curtis was employed as comptroller and personnel manager of Conrad Industries at Weaverville in Western North Carolina, where he was employed for 29 1/2 years and was also vice president for the last 16 years. He continued to remain active and productive in a variety of work endeavors and interests. He and Margaret co-owned C&M Furniture and U-SAVE Auto Rental in Asheville, N.C. He was co-owner of Premier Building Systems in Asheville and owner and operator of Bitner Courier Service. He was also actively involved in the work of the church, schools, and community. After making Weaverville their home for 45 years, Curtis and Margaret moved in November 2015 to the Morning Pointe Village Senior Living Community in Athens. While living there, Curtis enjoyed walking, talking with neighbors, bird watching, tending flowers and a vegetable garden and attending Tuesday morning choir at the McMinn Senior Living Center. He was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. Previously, he was a founding and charter member of Christ United Methodist Church in Weaverville. He will be remembered for his friendliness, good sense of humor, smile and the gift of bringing a smile to the face of those he met. He enjoyed people, traveling, attending auctions, being outdoors, nature, and had a fondness for animals. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chuckey with David Shanks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN 37303; and Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Pat Fox, 785 Pleasant Hill Rd., Chuckey, TN 37641. Share a memory of Curtis and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
