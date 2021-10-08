Michael Alan Armstrong, 65, formerly of Grand Rapids, Mich., passed Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at a Cleveland hospital. He was a graduate of Central State University in Ohio, where he obtained his master’s degree in marketing. He was a self-motivated entrepreneur and had started his own mortgage business. He was also employed as a customer service representative for FedEx. Michael was a stronger believer in the Lord. He was a very friendly person and met no strangers. He played basketball and enjoyed all types of sports. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Armstrong. Survivors include his devoted mother, Evelyn Haley Armstrong of Cleveland; fiancée, Kathy Welch, also of Grand Rapid, Mich.; brother, Hubert B. (Heather) Armstrong Jr. of Ooltewah; sisters, Teri Lynn Armstrong of Etowah, and Phyllis Cunningham of Columbus, Ohio; aunt and uncle, Letha and Charlie Roberts of Riceville; aunt, Phoebe Smith of Detroit, Mich.; and many cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Roxianne S. Sherles delivering the eulogy. There will be a walk-through visitation from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Services of loving memory are entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
