Nola Janetta Cook
Bushman, 75, of Athens, and a former resident of Mt. Ayr, Ind. for 29 years, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. She was a native of Athens and a resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Albert Junior and Nancy Almeda Ferguson Cook. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Trennis G. Yoder; second husband, Eugene Bushman; and son, Kenneth Rondale “Dale” Yoder. Nola retired from Jasper County Hospital in Rensselaer, Ind., where she was a surgery room tech. Nola was a very talented singer and always liked going out with her friends. She especially loved and enjoyed being with her family. Nola is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bateman of Rensselaer, Ind.; sons, Harrold Yoder of Hobart, Ind., and Allen Cook and wife, Dianne, of Englewood; grandchildren, Cameron Chan and husband, Al, Nick Yoder and fiancée, Kim, Morgan Bateman, Tiffany Bowers, and Josh Bowers and wife, Felicia; great-grandchildren, Leo, Kade, Micah and Aubrey; sister Jeanette Pilkey and husband, Lester, of Decatur; and brothers, Calvin Junior Cook of Ten Mile, James Cook and wife, Brenda, of Athens, Donnie Cook and wife, Deborah, of Athens, and Ronnie Cook and wife, Diane, of Athens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend the visitation, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Nola Janetta Cook Bushman.
