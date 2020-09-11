Almeda Williams, 82, passed Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at a local Athens health care facility. Homegoing services will be Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Benjamin Jackson officiating. There will be a walk through visitation from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at New Zion Cemetery in Etowah. See Monday’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian for the full obituary.
