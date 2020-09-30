Dorothy “Dot” Oliphant Anderson, 89, was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on Sept. 27, 2020. She had been a resident of Life Care Center of Cleveland for the past 15 months and had made Cleveland her home for over 50 years, having moved from the Athens area. Dot was born and raised in Riceville and was the daughter of the late John Ross and Leona Oliphant of Riceville. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, George Wilburn Anderson; as well as her brothers, Millard (Hank) Oliphant of Lake City, Fla., George Oliphant of Oak Ridge, and David Oliphant of Riceville; and her cherished grandson, Ross Anderson of Cleveland. Dot loved Jesus and living her life for Him. She was a member of (Cleveland) Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class there. She was also a member of the Cleveland Emmaus/Chrysalis Community for many years, having served in several capacities throughout the years, including being a Walk Leader. Dot attended McMinn County High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College and for many years worked for various doctors in the Cleveland and Chattanooga area as a medical assistant and office manager. After retiring, she volunteered and worked part-time at her church office, which she was very committed to until it became necessary to care for her husband full-time. Dot was a very friendly and social person and loved being of service to others. In previous years, she had been a regular volunteer at the Bradley Memorial Hospital gift shop. Dot had many different hobbies throughout her life, which included being a certified ceramic teacher, and she painted with much detail. She cross-stitched for many years and created very cherished pieces for her grandchildren. Dot also loved sewing and embroidering on her machine, until she could no longer do it. Prior to her husband George’s passing, she supported his hobby of model trains by making and painting many of the ceramic buildings in the train village and for several years they opened their home to the community for display at Christmas. Her most fulfilling passion was lovingly caring for George, however, Dot’s most famous passion was regularly checking on her much-loved family and being a part-time family meteorologist. She always knew when we were “going to have weather.” Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill Anderson (Teresa) of Cleveland; daughter, Beth Rowan (Charles) of Mount Juliet; granddaughter, Courtney Donlon (Brant) of Cleveland (and cherished great-grandson, Laker Donlon); along with sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Cleveland Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 2419 Georgetown Road in Cleveland. A service celebrating Dot’s life will began at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Riceville Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church food pantry and/or sack pack program, 3405 Peerless Road NW, Cleveland TN 37312; or to the American Heart Association. Share a memory of Dot and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
