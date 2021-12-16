Emily Annette Brock of Englewood passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Lucille Brooks. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Harlan Brock; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Daniele Brock and Tim and Becky Brock; grandchildren, Emilee Yaggie and husband, Mike, Makaeya Vincent and husband, John Mark, Mary Blake Brock and Brooks Brock; and brother, Randy Brooks. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at McMinn Memory Gardens with her son, Pastor Tim Brock, officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to the service at Bordwine Funeral Home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
