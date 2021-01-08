Janice Rose Roberts Kuykendall, 88, of Athens joined her Heavenly Father in her eternal home on Jan. 6, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was the daughter of the late Gus C. and Leola Brown Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph F. Kuykendall; a son, Terry F. Kuykendall, and brothers Owen “Curly” Roberts and Elton Roberts. She was a graduate of McMinn County High School, Class of 1950, and then earned an associate’s degree in business from Cleveland State Community College. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 69 years, where she sang in the chancel choir and was a member of the Seekers Sunday school class and Rosa Caulfield Ladies Circle. Janice started her working career at Southern Bell telephone company, followed by First National Bank, where she loved handing out lollipops to all the children, and the Southeastern Silo Company before her career of 33 years at the Tennessee Department of Employee Security as a job placement interviewer. She enjoyed serving her community, where she was a member and former president of the Athens Pilot Club. She was an accomplished member of her bowling league team, where she led her team to city championships and trips to state. She had a passion for travel, music, sports, Bible studies, and socializing with numerous friends from Cardiac Rehab and Girls Night Out. She was the biggest fan and cheerleader for the Bayside Academy Admirals in Fairhope, Ala., where she watched all three of her grandsons play basketball. She loved watching N.C. State Wolfpack basketball and the Tennessee Volunteers. She is survived by her daughter Christy (Len) Newman, and three grandsons, Nelson (Norfolk, Va.), Spencer (Birmingham, Ala.), and Griffin Newman of Fairhope Ala.; her beloved sister, Marcia R. Whaley (Rex) of Greeneville; and very special nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. A memorial service and graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, Coordinated Charities of Athens or a charity of your choice. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationsofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremations of Athens is honored to serve the family of Janice Rose Roberts Kuykendall.
