Dr. Charles “Dave” Gerald Davidson Jr., 67, of Madisonville departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1953 in Copperhill to Charlotte Davidson and the late Charles Gerald Davidson Sr. Dr. Davidson was an alumnus of the University of Tennessee Memphis. He was a retired dentist from Davidson Dental Center after 36 years. Dave was a member of Woodward Avenue Church of God. Dave was a big part of many communities. He supported several sports teams and volunteered for many organizations. Dave was an avid UT Vols fan! Along with his father, Dave was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Headrick (Tammy). Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Lisa Lindsey (Lindyburg), Heather Davidson, and Carmen Davidson; and his grandchildren, Kayla Landrum, David Landrum III, Carson Landrum, Bailey Anna Lovingood, and Noah Headrick. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Woodward Avenue Church of God from 1 to 3 p.m. Share a personal memory of Dave or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
