Jesse Alan Vincent, 66, of Dandridge, and formerly of Athens, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at UT Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Arnold Vincent and Mazie Rose Vincent; one brother, Bruce Earl Vincent; and one son, Jason. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Justin (Sarah) Vincent of Cullman, Ala.; daughter and son-in-law, Tabatha (Eric) Price of Athens; two brothers and sister-in-laws, Eddie (Betty) Vincent of Riceville, and Wayne (Tonya) Vincent of Dandridge; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Donald) Mashburn of Riceville; and many other family and friends. A funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Good Samaritan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. The family requests that visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
