Danny Lee Dawson, 49, died unexpectedly on Sept. 28, 2020, in Athens. He was born Oct. 5, 1970 in Cleveland, the son of John and Sherry Dawson and Margie and Daniel Parsons. Danny was predeceased by his brother, Eddie Dawson. Surviving in addition to his parents are his son, Travis Dawson; and two grandchildren, Emmett and Jaxxon; brother, Doodle Dawson; and sister, Pattie Hedgecoth. There will be no public services at this time. You can, however, share a memory of Danny and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
