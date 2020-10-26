Harold “Dougie” Williams, 51, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1969, and was a lifelong resident of Englewood. He was a kind, loving and compassionate person who simply loved family and life. A person or stranger always had a full belly and a roof over their heads for the night, “Dougie loved all.” He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Townsend; father, Harold K. Williams; grandparents, Midge and Robert; and two brothers, Ronnie Brown and Joseph Millsaps. Dougie leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, “Little Heather”; stepmother, Ora “Faye” Williams; daughter, Meagan Gracie Williams; eight sons, Brandon Williams, Hayden Monroe, Raymond Derry, Tracy Brown, Chris Jack, Les Coleman, Frankie Wade and Stan Brown; four sisters, Gena Monroe, Cristal Parish, Nikki Jack, and Marshann Blankenship; two nieces, Kelly Blankenship and Savannah Brown; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A memorial service will follow the visitation time at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Share a memory of Dougie and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
