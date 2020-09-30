Wanda Lee Rowell, 59, of Athens passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 26, 2020. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting Nonna. She was a native of Jasper, Ga., and a resident of Athens. She retired as a medical assistant and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Athens. She was preceded in death by her father, Sampson Dewey Hightower; brother, Scott Hightower; and daughter, Samantha Wade. She is survived by her husband, William Alan Rowell; mother, Audrey Mae Hightower; sister, Peggy Carney; daughters, Jamie Eaker, and Caitlin Wade; stepdaughter, Jennifer Spicer, and stepson, David Rowell; and grandchildren, Gabriel and Sylar Eaker, Kash and Korbin Spicer, and Lilly, Piper, Browder and Charlotte Rowell. Wanda was loved by all who had the honor of meeting her. A celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church of Athens with the Rev. Bill Henard officiating. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Wanda-Rowell Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
