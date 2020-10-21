Joseph Millsaps, 29, of Englewood passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Qween and Tena Sue Standridge. He is survived by his mother, Wendy Strickland; father, Gregory Millsaps; sister, Nakisha Standridge; brother, Zachary Millsaps; nephew, Mitchell Standridge; and grandparents, Billy Joe and Betty Jean Millsaps. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Interment followed the service in Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
