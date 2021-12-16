John David Stickler, 69, of Athens passed away Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence. A native of Bedford, Pa., and a resident of McMinn County most of his life, he was the son of the late Ralph Eugene and Charlotte Louise Miller Stickler. He was the general manager for Red Food and Bi-Lo, as well as a truck driver for Terry Carroll Trucking Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Holly L. Fritz Stickler (Dec. 9, 2021); sister, Carol Bailey; and brothers, Barry and Gary Stickler. Survivors include daughter, Melissa Rodgers and fiancé, Will Crowden, of Athens; one granddaughter, Brooke Lynn Terry of Athens; sister, Joyce Mearkle of Everatt, Pa.; brother, Glen Stickler of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. His wishes were to have no formal services. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/John-Stickler Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
