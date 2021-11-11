Michael “Mike” Steven Liner,
65, of Calhoun went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his farm in Calhoun. He was born in Calhoun, was a lifelong resident of McMinn County, and was a son of the late Rev. Carson Pascal and Ally Marie Moore Liner. He was a devoted member of Hiwassee Baptist Church for his entire life, where he has served as deacon and choir director. Michael served as general manager for Calhoun-Charleston Utilities for 33 years. He was many things, including an avid fisherman, hunter, and farmer, but most of all, he loved being with his family. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Nancy Creasman Liner of Calhoun; two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Mandi Liner of Calhoun, and Justin and Nikki Liner of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Bailey, Jaret, and Shelby Liner; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen and Louise Liner of Athens, Stanley and Robin Liner of Calhoun, and Charles and Susan Liner of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hiwassee Baptist Church, located at 506 County Road 950 in Calhoun, with the Rev. Stanley Liner and the Rev. Bill Sneed officiating. Interment followed in Hambright Cemetery. The body was in-state from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Active pallbearers were Jaret Liner, Dwayne Liner, Josh Liner, Brian Ervin, Colby Cook, Tyler Richesin, Barry Creasman, and Jerry Duncan. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hiwassee Baptist Church, P.O. Box 132, Calhoun, TN 37309. Condolences may sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Michael-Liner Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
