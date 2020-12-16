Terry Ray Cavender, 69, passed away at Sweetwater Hospital on Dec. 10, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, but had made his home in Athens for the last 34 years. He worked and retired from Tate and Lyle (A.E. Staley) in Loudon. He worked there 32 years in maintenance. There is nothing that he could not fix. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Howard and Mildred Cavender; brother, Daniel Cavender; and sisters, Joann Lawson, Dottie Donathan and Barbara Jones, all of Knoxville. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Cavender; son, Matt Cavender; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry Dilbeck (Buddy Sweat), Rena Watson (Darrell) of Niota, and Lisa Braden of Oak Ridge; eight grandchildren, Brittany Moreno (Garrett), Travis Dawson (Haley), Kaitlin Watson, Haley Watson, William Cavender (Brooklyn), and Montana Crofts (Caleb), all of Athens and Niota, and Nicky Fleming and Mark David Fleming, both of Oak Ridge; seven great-grandchildren, Asher Macon, Bentley Dawson, Jocelyn, Kadlyn and Raylynn Cavender, and Darrien and Skye Fleming; a very special aunt, Sue Rogers of Knoxville; a very special niece, Beth Davis, also of Knoxville; and very special friends, Joe and Carol Allison of Athens, Steve “Buck” Phillips of Loudon, and Monty Norris of Sweetwater. In honor of his wishes and the CDC and COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no formal services at this time. Share a memory of Terry and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
