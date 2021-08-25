Anita Jean Edgemon, 84, of Ten Mile passed away at 4:31 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Athens. She was born Oct. 7, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of the late Thomas and Edith (Rody) Gulley. On April 4, 1964, she married John Edgemon in Kokomo, Ind., and he survives. Anita was a 1954 graduate of Kokomo High School. She worked at Indiana Bell in Indiana and retired from BellSouth in Atlanta, Ga., after a combined 25 years of service. Anita enjoyed sewing, carving pencils, and making dolls. She was a lifetime member of Telephone Pioneers and attended Lakeside Baptist Church in Tennessee. She enjoyed dancing, attending NASCAR races, and spending time with her husband, John. Anita loved fishing, bowling, and camping in their motorhome. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and watched every game. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Gary Gulley; sister-in-law, Sara Reed; and brother-in-law, Bill Morford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Edith Gulley; son, John Edgemon III; brother-in-law, George “Bill” Reed; and sister, Janet Morford. Friends were invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor David Stokes officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anita’s memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com Hasler & Stout Funeral Home of Greentown, Ind. was in charge of arrangements.
