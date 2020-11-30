David H. Thomas, 90, of Tellico Plains, and formerly of Etowah, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. He was a son of the late Harold and Ruby Thomas. He was preceded in death by one son, David Allen Thomas; one daughter, Anna Darlene Adams; and one sister, Margaret Miller. Survivors include his loving wife, Ruby Jan Thomas; four daughters, Gloria Hale, Pamela Womac, Mary Wilson and Sarah Boring; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.