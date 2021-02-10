Dorothy Corn Steward, 92, of Etowah passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Mrs. Steward was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Corn and Bess Triplett Corn of Linsdale; husband, Jim Steward; siblings, Vera Waugh, Norman Corn, Rupert Corn, Raymond Corn, Gilmer Corn, Mary Jewel Corn, and Daisy Wilson; niece and lifelong friend, Mary Altys Calhoun; daughter-in-law, Gay Allen Stewart; and several other nieces and nephews. She attended Linsdale Elementary School and Polk County High School. Friendship Baptist Church of Delano was the first and last church she attended. Mrs. Steward loved her flowers, cats, chickens, playing guitar, and singing. She retired from working in the cafeteria at Woods Memorial Hospital in Etowah. She also worked in the cafeteria of Polk County High School and worked at Benton Manufacturing. She leaves behind her son, Jeffery Stewart of Riceville; daughter, Tammy Stewart Harris (Kevin) of Spring Hill; grandson, Daniel Stewart of Riceville; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Willow Acres Assisted Living in Riceville for the loving care they provided. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Polk County with Pastor Steve Beavers officiating. The family will have a brief visitation at 3:30 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn and please honor the guidelines for social distancing. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
