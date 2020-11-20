Johnna Nicole Nelson, 37, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1983 in Athens to the late David F. and Carrie “Tewell” Nelson of Decatur. Johnna was preceded in death by her father and mother, listed above; and grandmother, Daffine Lankford of Decatur. Left to cherish her memory are grandmother, Evelyn Stickler of Decatur; two sisters, Cushie Stoika of Etowah, and Rachel Nelson of Decatur; and four nephews, Ryan Stoika, Zeke Stoika, Eli Stoika, and David L.A Nelson. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Bethsadia Baptist Church in Decatur from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Share a personal memory of Johnna or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to assist the Nelson family with these arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Conflicting accounts arise after TSSAA ruling ends McMinn County's football season
-
Parkison talks process of closing MCHS, Niota last week
-
McMinn County football done; TSSAA rules Dobyns-Bennett advances
-
McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett canceled shortly before kickoff
-
Police reports for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.