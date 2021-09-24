Jimmy Miller, 62, of Madisonville, and formerly of Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Miller; and father, Wade Miller. Survivors include his daughter, Jami Vaughn; Adam Vaughn; son, Brian Miller and wife, Selena; stepson, Lee Shaw and wife, Holly; stepdaughter, Kayla Dowell and husband, Adam; grandchildren, MaKinley, Kassidy, Kylie, Bryson, Kadrian, Brayden, Lillie, Braxton, Emmalin, Riley and Ainsley; sisters, Tammy Sizemore and husband, Doonie, and Michelle Sliter and husband, J.R.; brother, Tim Miller; and mother, Barbara Miller. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Sizemore officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Interment will be held in London, Ky., at Church of our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
