Max Wayne Burgess, 76, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Max was a native of Meigs County and a longtime resident of McMinn. He was the son of the late Gilbert “Gib” and Geneva Kennedy Burgess. He was also preceded in death by brother, Charles Burgess; and sister, Betty Faye Burgess. Max was of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from BellSouth after 38 years. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Christine Combs Burgess of Athens; sons, Sean Burgess of Athens, and Jason and wife, Helena, of Riceville; sister, Francis Mattson and husband, Dairl, of Georgetown; grandchildren, Ashley Burgess, Kayla Hall and Kayley Burgess; great-grandchildren, Rupert Hall, Arlo Hall and Burgess Lee; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal services. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Max Wayne Burgess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.