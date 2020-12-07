Edward Charles Odom, 84, of Athens passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born in Blairsville, Ga., was a resident of Murphy, N.C. and Athens, and was the son of the late Clinton and Truley Odom. He was also preceded in death by sister, Pauline Anderson; and brothers, Ray and Randall Odom. He was a graduate from Tri City Barber College and owner of TWC Barber Shop in Athens. His career spanned over 60 years. His hobbies included oil painting, fishing, and golfing and he was a devoted member of East Athens Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alene Ledford Odom of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Harry Fisher of Hixson; two sons, Scott Odom and Alan Odom and his partner, Darla Hester, all of Athens; two granddaughters, Jordan (Chris) Henderson and Kaetlyn Carnley; three grandsons, Nathan (Alyssa) Odom, Jonathan McHugh, and Mathew Odom; and four sisters, Lucille Crisp and Opal (Ronald) Bates, all of Murphy, N.C., Monetta Kinser of Blue Ridge, Ga., and Bobbie Wright of Acworth, Ga. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Copperhill with the Rev. Mike Dannel officiating. Pallbearers will be Nathan Odom, Trey Shubert, Jonathan McHugh, Harry Fisher, Chris Henderson, and Michael Gates. If you are unable to attend this service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Edward Charles Odom.
