Thomas “Earl” Roberts, 80, of Athens, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late William Scott and Emma Jean Marler Roberts. He was a farmer who loved working with horses. He also liked to camp. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and retired from Dooley Tractor Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Nell Dennis Roberts; one daughter, Earlene Roberts; two sisters, Johnnie Sue Roberts Dennis and Mabra Johnson. His survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Scott Thornton of Athens; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Martha Roberts of Athens; sister, Ruby Huston of Athens; brother-in-law and spouse, Larry and Sheila Dennis of Hempstead, Texas; four grandsons, Nathan Thornton, Eric Thornton, Jamie Roberts, Jeremy Roberts; three great-grandsons, Aiden Thornton, Alistair Thornton, Parker Roberts; former wife, Virginia Bright Roberts; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Rymer officiating. The graveside will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at McMinn Memory Gardens. The grandsons and great-grandsons will be pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday before the service. Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Thomas-Roberts Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
