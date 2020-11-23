Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Conflicting accounts arise after TSSAA ruling ends McMinn County's football season
-
McMinn County football done; TSSAA rules Dobyns-Bennett advances
-
Police reports for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
-
Police reports for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
-
McMinn County's Jalen Hunt reopens recruitment, decommits from Western Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.