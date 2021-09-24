Adam Carl McDonald, 46, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. Adam was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was preceded in death by daughter, Amber Haley McDonald. Adam was a member of Woodward Avenue Church of God. He loved the Lord, enjoyed reading the Bible and would share the Gospel with everyone he met. He worked for Madison Carpets for over 20 years. He was also an avid guitar player and loved to sing. Adam is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Long McDonald of Athens; sons, Justin Long of Bristol, Va., and Michael Long of Fenley, Ohio; mother, Amy Denise Walker Lay of Athens; father, Carl Dean McDonald and wife, Colleen, his bonus Mom, of Benton; sisters, Sabrina Evans of Benton, and Stacy McDonald of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brothers, Travis McDonald of Corbin, Ky., and Randy Evans of Benton; special nieces, Alyssa Ysidro, Anna Spurlin and Melina Spurlin; nephews, Jake Evans and Aaron Ysidro; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Adam Carl McDonald.
