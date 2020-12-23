Eddy K. Hooper, 75, of Etowah passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Hospice of Chattanooga after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born June 7, 1945 in Etowah. Eddy spent most of his life in Etowah and lived several years in San Francisco, Calif. He loved the outdoors fishing, hunting, riding horses and playing golf. He lived life to the fullest and was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Imogene Hooper; and two sons, Brian K. Hooper and Adrian Hooper, all of Etowah. He is survived by two brothers, Tommy (Susie) Hooper of Athens, Mike (Lisa) Hooper of Knoxville, and one sister, Gail (Arnold) Sledge of Athens; daughters, Pamela Miller of Etowah, and Cindy (Mike) Bible of Benton; granddaughters, Lacy Fetzer, Jaelyn and Halle Bible, and Brianna Miller; one great-granddaughter, Caydence Fetzer; a special companion, Hannah Raper of Delano; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Etowah Cemetery on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m. with James Morgan of Stephensville Baptist Church officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made to CottonFest Pancreatic Cancer Organization, c/o Ronnie Raper Jr., PO Box 472, Etowah, TN 37331. Companion Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
