Valerie Anita Morris, 66, went home to be with the Lord and her Savior surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. A Home Going Celebration for Valerie Morris will be Monday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. at Everlasting Life Christian Center with the Rev. Kevin Harris delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church from noon until 1 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Interment will follow the service in New Zion Cemetery in Etowah. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
