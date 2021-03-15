Linda Lewis, 74, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. She retired from Shaw Industries and was an avid Lady Tigers fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Reba Oliver Bishop; sister, Anne Louise Bishop; brother, Taylor Bishop; and granddaughter, Brittney Kyker. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jerry Lewis of Decatur; sons, Tony Lewis (Missy) of Decatur, and Keith Lewis of Decatur; daughter, Tracy Hightower (Jamie) of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Megan Ballew (Hunter), Ginger Beaty (Aaron), Josh Hightower (Allison), and Jessica Hightower; great-grandchildren, Zaelem, Hayden, Bentley, Stormi, and Mason; sisters, Beverly Prentice (Johnny), and Carolyn Stout (Eddie); brother, Dean Bishop; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. She loved all the children she baby sat and considered them as her grandbabies. The family would like to thank the staff of Memorial 4 East for the care and compassion they showed. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Earl Graves and the Rev. Mike King officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, March 16, at 11 a.m. in Beta Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Lonny Elder, Chad Prentice, Troy Nation, Wes Moore, Steve Beaty, Bill Fulbright. Honorary pallbearer will be Eddie Womack. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Beta Cemetery General Fund, Elsie Bennett, 732 Lamontville Road, Decatur, TN 37322, or the Ronald McDonald House of Chattanooga, 200 Central Ave., Chattanooga, TN 27403. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Lewis family. Go to www.decaturfu neralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
