Velma Worthy Brazzell, 82, of Niota passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Velma was a native of Athens, Ala., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Lewis R. and Pearlie Mae Sherman Worthy. She was also preceded by her husband, Clifford Brazzell; son, Jeffrey Brazzell; sisters, Katie Ocheltree, Leona Miller, Juanita Worthy, Margaret Brazzell, and Irene Hatfield; and twin brother, Elmer Worthy. Velma was retired from Athens Manufacturing. Velma is survived by daughter, Janice Crye and husband, Terry, of Niota; son, Wayne Brazzell and wife, Janice, of Athens; granddaughters, Heather Nunley, and Brooklyn Baker and husband, Daniel; grandsons, Jeremie Brazzell and wife, Sandra, Joey Brazzell and wife, Shawna, Chase Goodman and wife, Fatima, Zackery Goodman and fiancée, Sabrina Hardy, and Jake Crye; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Alli, Sadie, Braxton, Kalyn, Dawson, Alaina, Remy, Liam, Bella, Willow, and Graycee; brother, Marvin Worthy of Athens; and special friends, Jerry and Pat Simpson. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Jerry Simpson, Robert Jenkins and Scotty Standridge officiating. Interment will follow in Niota Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Velma Worthy Brazzell.
