Ronda Michelle Williams Boyd, 54, of Athens passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence. A native of Loudon and a resident of McMinn County most of her life, she loved Jesus and never met a stranger. She enjoyed making people feel comfortable, and when she loved, she loved big. She thought the world of her nieces and nephew and loved them dearly. Survivors include her husband of 13 years, David Boyd Sr. of Athens; three brothers, Terry Williams of Dunlap, Jerry Williams of Orange Beach, Ala., and Mike Williams of Riceville; mother and stepfather, Carolyn and Tommy O’ Daniel of Athens; four nieces, Jessica Williams Simpson, Sara Williams, Kaylan Williams Ottinger and Lauren Williams Hainley; one nephew, Aaron Williams; and best friend, Melba Burkes of Cleveland. Graveside services will be Monday, March 22, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Zach Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church of God, c/o Ronda Boyd, 581 Hillcrest Circle, Etowah, TN 37331. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ronda-Boyd Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
