Charlyn Trotter Martin, 70, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County; a member of East Athens Baptist Church; and retired after 39 years from McMinn Central High School. In 2011, Charlyn won the Joe Quirk Educator of the Year award and she was very proud of that award. She enjoyed camping, and watching her granddaughter play sports and dance. Charlyn liked Lady Vols basketball and was an avid supporter of Central athletics. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles “Red” Trotter; and sister, Sandy Newman. Charlyn is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James “Buster” Martin; two sons, Chris (Misty) Martin of Etowah, and Nicky Martin of Etowah; her mother, Violet (Dave) Duncan of Etowah; three sisters, Audrey Butler of Valley, Ala., Susan Marshall of Old Fort, and Paulette Wise of Englewood; one granddaughter, Brooklyn Martin; a special aunt, Eva Grace Passmore; a sister-in-law, Jimmie Sue and husband, Sherman Williams, of Athens; two very close friends, Elaine Colson and Joyce Reyes; with several nieces, nephews and other extended family surviving. The Celebration of Life service was conducted on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Dannell officiating. Interment followed in Goodsprings Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joey Newman, Eddy Trotter, Tommy Trotter, Todd Loveday, Justin Slack, and Ryan Slack. An honorary pallbearer was Casey Riden. The visitation was conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Send a message of comfort and view the family guest book at www.serenityfunerals.com Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Etowah was in charge of arrangements.
