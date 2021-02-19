Lester (Dale) “Cowboy” Corbitt, 61, of Niota passed away at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Turkey Creek Medical Center. He enjoyed horseback riding, water skiing and truck driving. Survivors include his loving wife, Stephanie Corbitt; son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Sherry Corbitt; granddaughters, Kimberlee and Kate Lynn Corbitt; great-granddaughter, Isabella Thomas; mother, Linda Corbitt; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Vic Whitlock; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Sandy Corbitt; nieces, Holly Meixner, and Brianna and husband, Trey Millsaps; nephew, Brandon Burnette; great-nephews, Weston and Waylon Millsaps; mother-in-law, Janet Holcomb; sisters-in-law, Paige and Tabitha Holcomb; and aunts and uncles, Rita and Dean Holt, and Gail and Arnold Sledge. He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Corbitt; sister, Tammy Burnette; and grandparents, Elbert and Etta Sledge. Graveside services and interment will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Niota Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Waller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist with other expenses. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC and the governor’s office for services, you are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Should you be sick, feel sick or be quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
