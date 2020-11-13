Eugene A. Locke, 85, a native of Polk County and a resident of Etowah most of his life, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. He was a son of the late Orville “Red” and Amanda Locke. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Locke; daughter, Rosa Shell; son, Chris Locke; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Susan Locke of Riceville, Thomas and Kitty Locke of Murfreesboro, and Jimmy and Jacqueline Locke of Etowah; grandchildren and spouses, Heather Shell, Caroline and Matthew Crescenzi, Kassidy and Jacob Ledford, Lily Locke, Jackson Locke and Jordan Locke; two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred and Joy Locke, and Walter and Betty Locke; sister and brother-in-law, Jerry Lynn and Bill Davis; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Conasauga Cemetery with the Rev. Doyle Lloyd officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
