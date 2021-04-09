Patricia “Anita” Yoder, 61, of Etowah passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Fred Sr. and Inez Yoder. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Ruth Dillard, and J.W. and Mammie Yoder; and nephew, Adam Yoder. Survivors include her three brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred Jr. and Sheila Yoder, James and Dora Yoder, and David and Wanda Yoder; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and aunts, Nina Tucker, Helen Yoder and Barbara Dillard Wilson. Anita attended Tri-County and Civitan Club and she was very active in Special Olympics. She was a very faithful member of North Etowah Baptist Church since 1982. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Doug Swayne officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. The Interment will follow the service in Prospect Cemetery. Lee Yoder, George Yoder, Joshua Yoder, Jacob Yoder, Fred Yoder IV and Dakota Murphy will serve as pallbearers. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
